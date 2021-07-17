Madras HC seeks govt response on starting training at ITIs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday directed the State to respond to a plea seeking to commence technical training courses at industrial training institutes (ITIs)run by cooperative unions in Tamil Nadu. Petitioner T Sekar, of Pattukottai, alleged that though money was sanctioned and equipment was in place, students are not being given technical training at these institutions. The first bench, comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, issued a notice to the authorities, asking them to respond within six weeks.

A ccording to the petitioner, in 2012, the government even sanctioned a total of Rs 5 crore to purchase machinery, equipment and other infrastructure to cater to the needs of around 1,500 students, the petition stated, and pointed out that a report from the National Council for Vocational Training, New Delhi stated that nothing in practice towards utilisation of the infrastructure and imparting education to students had taken place.

Under the Tamil Nadu co-operative union, there are 16 diploma institutes in as many districts, and nine industrial training institutes teaching sewing, computer courses and cooking, he added.