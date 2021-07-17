Four booked for taking Rs 50 lakh, promising BJP ticket

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police have registered a case against four men, including one who claimed to be an assistant to BJP minister G Kishan Reddy. The men allegedly received Rs 50 lakh to let a person contest on behalf of the BJP in the recent Assembly election in Tamil Nadu.

The complainant, Bhuvanesh Kumar, from Arani, was a local functionary of the BJP. The accused are Narothaman, who claimed to be the then assistant of Kishan Reddy, Narothaman’s father Chitti Babu, from Hyderabad, Vijayaraman and his son Siva Balaji, from Chennai.

Bhuvanesh said Vijayaraman introduced him to Narothaman after learning he wanted to contest in the polls. “The men demanded Rs 1 crore to contest from Arani. I paid Rs 50 lakh in cash as advance at a hotel in T Nagar on March 12,” he said.

“Bhuvanesh was to pay the rest after his candidature was announced. But his name wasn’t on the list,” said a senior police officer. The men allegedly avoided Bhuvanesh when he demanded his money back.