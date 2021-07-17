Houses promised to Pazhaveli tribals

OMJASVIN M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following a story by Express on tribals in Chengalpattu’s Pazhaveli village lacking housing, Collector Rahul Nadh, along with revenue officials, visited the hamlet on Friday. H e surveyed the hamlet and said it was eligible for housing and the tribals would be given houses and pattas there.

“I will monitor this and ensure they get houses soon. It won’t take much time,” he said. Express had highlighted how the tribals live in makeshift houses of bricks and straw that cannot withstand even mild rains, and also lack electricity and toilets.

The Collector said the community would get a common-toilet complex. “It will be built soon and they will get electricity immediately after they get housing,” he added. The tribals live beneath a hill and work as coolies or guards.

M Azhagesan, Chengalpet district secretary of the State Tribal Association, who has been fighting for years for the tribals, said the land issue faced bureaucratic hurdles, but now that the Collector visited, officials have started working to issue pattas. Earlier, based on an Express report on how tribal children struggled to commute to school, Chief Minister MK Stalin arranged bus services for them.