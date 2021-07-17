In between life and death

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI: A silhouette of a person staring outside a broken window, accompanied by the words ‘Mortuary Tales’ on a dark backdrop, can evoke an ominous feeling. But, if you choose to judge the book by its cover and build your expectations for edge-of-the-seat moments like those in mainstream horror genre, this debut novel by Kashif Mashaikh goes much beyond that by exploring fear, death and the sinister side of human nature. By addressing uncomfortable questions around death through short stories, it prepares the human mind to cope with the inevitability of departure from life in a way.

It’s all in the dark

The dark fiction is centred around Jeevanram, who has worked the night shift at the mortuary of the Grand Trunk Hospital in Mumbai for three decades. In the sunset years of his career, a young apprentice, who is uncomfortable when confronted by the death and disease, and the social apathy that has crept into the system, joins Jeevanram at the morgue.

He helps his new colleague face his fears through nine tales of life and death, love and loss, and everything in between. As we turn the pages, the author’s philosophy about life and death surfaces in many poignant lines and leaves a lasting impact. ‘And those final words, I shall never forget them. They spoke volumes about those who lived,’ is one such. His description of the life led by Jeevanram is equally touching. “Jeevanram gave the dead what they probably craved for during their lives.

Perhaps, that is why he is devoted to his job. Unlike any other relationship at work, the apprentice here worships his sage-like master who’s passed on such valuable lessons which he wouldn’t have learnt otherwise. Jeevanram has experienced many aspects of life through his close encounters with death every day. This is precisely why I wanted the readers to navigate the stories through Jeevanram’s voice hoping it would make more sense,” shares the Mumbaibased author.

Elaborating why he chose the horror genre for his debut work, Kashif shares, “I grew up watching spooky films and reading Stephen King’s novels. I’ve always had an affinity for horror, so it was a natural choice to explore the genre for my very first book. I don’t think there’s anything inauspicious in talking about death. It’s good to be scared at times as it makes you feel alive and gives you that adrenaline rush. I also chose a mortuary as a premise because it’s a transitory place where the spirit leaves the body. There’s a deeper meaning to it, so it’s just not another horror novel.”

Beyond cliches

The writer has intricately woven facts and fiction in his stories and peppered them with bite-sized portions of bonechilling moments. The first story, Paranoia, talks about a struggling actor, who thinks his neighbours, the Falerios, are blood-thirsty vampires. While the second one on Haroon Hatela sheds light on Mumbai’s unsettling underbelly; an inspiration from real-life incidents, he says. One of my favourite picks was the chapter on the troubled personality of a ventriloquist, who turns into a murderer under the influence of his cursed dummy.

“If you’re expecting jump scares, then I can tell you that there’s more to it. Every story has an ominous touch to it. Take the case of the guilt-ridden pest control expert, who’s haunted by his sins. Then there’s one on how death knocks at the door of an old woman, who’s holding on to her life tight. These are not mere stories but a glimpse of the ups and downs a human psyche goes through,” notes Kashif. With a degree in Computer Science from the University of Mumbai, Kashif works for a start-up in Mumbai. It’s not surprising that the city is romanticised in most of his chapters.

“For someone who’s been in the city all his life, it was only natural for me to draw inspiration from every nook and corner of it. Mumbai has evolved a lot from the 90s and 2000s where there used to be blood and encounters everywhere. The city I’m proud of is a land of opportunities and accepts people with an open heart. As a tribute, you will find prominent areas like Badlapur, Naigaon, Arthur Jail Road, Marine Drive and Jacob Circle at different points in the storylines,” explains Kashif, an ardent admirer of writers Vikram Chandra’s and Hussain Zaidi’s works.

Kashif humbly admits that a movie adaptation of his book would be a dream come true. Besides, he wants to explore the horror genre in greater depth in his upcoming books. “There aren’t many horror stories in the Indian context and so I want to tap the genre’s potential to the fullest. In the end, it’s your mind that creates the biggest ghost. So expect some more uncanny stories from me shortly,” he says.

Pick it up!

Book: Mortuary Tales

Page: 224

Price: Rs 399

Publisher: Westland