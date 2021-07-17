Park with Covid memorial likely to come up near Mint flyover in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation has identified a three-acre space owned by the civic body, adjacent to the Mint flyover, for a park that is to also include a Covid memorial.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and Regional Deputy Commissioner (North) Sneha Divakaran inspected the proposed site on Saturday.

Corporation officials in the parks department said that while the location has been finalised, the components of the park will be finalised only by next week.

A senior corporation official told The New Indian Express that at present the land is being used as a dump yard.

“The location is a very nice one. It is near a junction of many roads and will be an ideal recreational space which is also safe,” the official said.

“Initially, it was proposed to be just a park. Now we have also decided to add a Covid memorial element, a reminder of the Covid experience that the city had fought through,” the official added.

However, alterations are still being made to the plan and the various components have not been finalised as yet.