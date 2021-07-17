Puducherry govt gets three months to reimburse Covid hospitals

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Puducherry government to reimburse private hospitals within three months for providing free Covid-19 treatment as per the directions of the Union Territory administration.

The first bench, comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, in its interim orders directed that the bills be reimbursed. The issue pertains to A Anand, of Puducherry, alleging private hospitals and medical colleges have been demanding fees despite being funded by the government for treatment.

The counsel for private hospitals said that though they were earmarked for exclusive Covid-19 treatment by the government, no money has been forthcoming from the local government though they provided all the bills and vouchers for reimbursement.

He further stressed that Rs 2.90 crore, which was utilised to treat Covid-19 patients, has been pending with the Union Territory administration. The counsel appearing for the Union Territory administration said the bills are being scrutinised.