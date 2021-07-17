Talking love the Valluvar way

Roshne Balasubramanian By

CHENNAI: My memories of the Tamizh period in school are quite vivid. My aasiriyar used to zealously discuss the works from Sangam literature, recite poetry and share ancient wisdom — including Thirukkural. Structured into 133 chapters, with 10 kurals (couplets) each, all in the venba metre, the chapters of the book are grouped into three parts – Arathupal, Porutpal and Inbathupal, she used to tell us, before going on to slice the kurals, and serving it to us to savour it.

However, now that I hark back to this memory, the Inbathupal seems to have been kept far away from the metric of discussion. Architectural designer Adhavan Sundaramurthy agrees. “Many who talk in detail about the Aram (virtue) and Porul (polity) conveniently ignore the kurals of the Kamathupal/Inbathupal (Love). The idea of kamam (lust) and kadhal (love) is laced with a tabooed gaze. However, Thiruvalluvar dared to delve into these topics 2,000 years ago…wrote kurals that discuss pre-marital love, romance, separation, solitary, mutual desire, consent and pleasure,” says Adhavan.

A desire to decipher

It was perhaps this desire, to discuss the poet’s words and wisdom on love and romance, interpret it, and relate it to the contemporary scenario, that pushed Aadhavan to don the hat of a podcaster. In December 2020, to break the stigma around the topic and make the conversations mainstream, Adhavan launched his podcast Valluvam Pesum Kamam. “My grandfather was a poet.

So growing up, reading the Thirukkural was mandatory. But at that point, I never looked deep into understanding the meanings of the couplets. I just used to memorise the kurals,” he recalls. But as the book became a permanent part of his growing years, the attachment became stronger. “I slowly started getting drawn towards the meaning it had to offer. My father introduced me to the Kamathupal. The couplets in the Kamathupal fuelled my world views about love. It was a guide of sorts on love, on how to handle being in a romantic relationship, on how to treat women, on consent, among other things,” he shares.

Adhavan started putting his thoughts together, about the kurals of Kamathupal and his learnings, to translate it into an engaging narrative. “Writer-storyteller Bava Chelladurai could narrate a normal story beautifully. His books transport me into a different realm. I drew inspiration from this experience and decided to share my understanding and interpretation of the Thirukkural and the Kamathupal; Kamam in Thiruvalluvar’s words. While looking for an engaging medium that would also work well for me, I decided to release my musings in a podcast format,” shares Adhavan, who uses the ayutha ezhuthu, as his podcast moniker.

Pride in podcast

The podcasts, 5-12-minutes long, so far features seven episodes, each, exploring the different Adhigarams — from Kuripparidhal, Punarchi Magizhdhal to Nalampunaindhuraithal — of Kamathupal. “Some episodes while not having a direct connection to the kurals, are reflective of the ideologies that Thiruvalluvar talks about. It fits well in today’s context. For instance, to celebrate Pride Month, I released an episode about the LGBTQIA+ community and my interactions with them. The idea was to bring awareness about identities that are still marginalised and express my support. While Thiruvalluvar does not talk about alternative identities in his work, he emphasises equality between genders and relationships. Growing up, that had an impact on me. So while working on the Vaanavil episode, I used my learnings of his kurals on equality and my own personal experiences to enable me to create it,” says the Los Angeles resident.

While the podcast primarily hopes to spark conversations about the Kamathupal, it also aims to break the preconceived ideologies people have about the book itself. “Some ridicule it without understanding its tenets. The idea of the podcast is to take its ideas to a larger audience, introduce alternate perspectives, where there is no right or wrong. I believe that Thirukkural is very personal. Your interpretations are based on the relationship you have and create with the book. One doesn’t have to read the Thirukkural in chronological order. Every time you read it, it has something to offer for everyone; you’ll always have a takeaway,” he details.

Drawing parallels

The podcaster draws several parallels to the works of western philosophers like Friedrich Nietzche and Aristotle with Thiruvalluvar’s work. “‘It is not a lack of love, but a lack of friendship that makes unhappy marriages’, is a popular quote by Nietzsche. What if I say Thiruvalluvar has written this 2,000 years ago? Friendship here signifies the equality between two partners. In today’s time where gender equality is still a struggle, to know that it was emphasised centuries ago is refreshing. So, what is our understanding of our culture in the current context and how are we exercising it now?” he offers.

Wisdom in couplets

Every action while curating the podcast is a step towards breaking the preconceived notions about the book and the stigma around kamam, he says. “Some, in a tone of mockery say, ‘Idhu oru moral science book’, ‘Amam Tamizh pulavar solitaru da’, about the kural. I wanted to break the preconceived ideas people have. So, in my journey towards curating it, I focused on the main content and other aspects like cover art and music.

For instance, the cover for every episode has interesting art, conveying the meaning of the specific kural/adhigaram in an abstract form,” he shares. The podcast, through such elements, serves a contemporary take of the book to its listeners. “This was a conscious decision. I didn’t want the listeners to just hear me talk. I wanted to integrate it with other elevating nuances and provide an experience. Rainy days often become synonymous to a cup of hot tea and Ilayaraaja songs in a local context. But have you ever tried holding the Thirukkural and reading the Kamathupal? It’s beautiful. It’s this dreamy experience that I want to provide,” he says.

Virtues of Valluvar

Adhavan is currently decoding an English-language series, juxtaposing it with the virtues and wisdom of Thirukkural. “It’s a time-consuming effort but it’s very interesting. I plan to release it within a month. Through the podcast, I also want to address other social issues from the prism of Thirukkural, specifically the Kamathupal. If I can bring about a small change in the mindsets of people, it will be my victory,” he says.

For details, visit Instagram page @Valluvampesumkamam. The podcast is available on Spotify, Anchor FM, Amazon Music, Google Podcast, Gaana and Jio Saavn