STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

The art of assortment

Naashitha Nasser’s fivemonth- old venture, Platter Mi Amor, brings the French concept of charcuterie boards and grazing tables to Chennai

Published: 17th July 2021 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Sahana Iyer
Express News Service

CHENNAI: I nundated with recipes, cooking videos and vlogs, social media has been liberal with food content in the past year. With time on our hands, we found ourselves exploring and experimenting with various culinary trends from around the world. One such trend grabbing eyeballs was that of charcuterie boards and grazing tables.

This French concept of exquisitely laid out meats and cheeses traditionally refers to delicatessens specialising in dressed meats and dishes, as well as the products found at such outlets. If you have drooled over the fancy images of these charcuterie boards, hoping to pluck them into reality for a taste, you now have a chance to do so with the gorgeous platters delivered by Platter Mi Amor, an Instagram- based business. Started as a passion project by city-based architect Naashitha Nasser in February 2021, this nascent endeavour is a one-person effort.

She decided to introduce the concept in the city when she sought a grazing table as a host for a party. “Something like this is only available at restaurant buffets in Chennai, but with my platters, people can drive that experience home. During Covid, everyone has been having small, intimate gatherings, and they want to try something new like this, instead of ordering different appetisers from eateries. It has been a hit since it is decorative as well.

While charcuterie boards have been a known concept abroad for at least three years, it is just picking up in places like Chennai and Bengaluru,” says Naashitha. She adds that there is a niche market in the city since it is not everyone’s cup of tea, but those who enjoy it, do so with fervour. Platter Mi Amor offers a handful of options, mostly focussing on their best-selling cheese platter that is an assortment of cheese, nuts, dry fruits, crackers, and fresh fruit; their mezze option that includes Middle- Eastern dips like hummus and baba ganoush with lavash, pita and a few more accompaniments; their meat and cheese platter comprising of smoked and flavoured cold cuts, cheese and more; and a dessert platter with an interesting pairing of bittersweet dark chocolate and sharp cheddar cheese.

They also provide a high tea platter, if ordered in bulk. All the platters are accompanied by dips and can be customised. A treat for the eyes and palate, the ingredients are carefully curated by Naashitha, keeping the customers’ gastronomic experience in consideration. She explains, “When I prepare the platters, I always think of the contrast in flavours. You don’t want everything to be cheesy, but a mix of everything — sweet, sour, or tart.” The accompanying dips are Naashitha’s recipe , pieced throughout the years based on her culinary experience with the originals.

It comes as no surprise when she mentions that most of her orders are placed for gift-giving. Food, enjoyable and nutritious, is also social. And a concept like charcuterie encourages conversations over a feast. Who could resist a gift that is aesthetically pleasing, delicious, and a crowd-puller?

Price: Starts at Rs 2,000, serving 3-4 people. Delivery: Since the business is based in T Nagar, only deliveries till ECR are accepted or customers can opt to pick up their order instead.

To place an order, contact @plattermiamor on Instagram.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People who are against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open in July, gather to protest around Tokyo Metropolitan Government building during an anti-Olympics demonstration. (Photo | AP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Germany, Belgium reel from worst floods in years, death toll tops 150
Gallery
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp