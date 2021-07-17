The art of assortment

Sahana Iyer By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: I nundated with recipes, cooking videos and vlogs, social media has been liberal with food content in the past year. With time on our hands, we found ourselves exploring and experimenting with various culinary trends from around the world. One such trend grabbing eyeballs was that of charcuterie boards and grazing tables.

This French concept of exquisitely laid out meats and cheeses traditionally refers to delicatessens specialising in dressed meats and dishes, as well as the products found at such outlets. If you have drooled over the fancy images of these charcuterie boards, hoping to pluck them into reality for a taste, you now have a chance to do so with the gorgeous platters delivered by Platter Mi Amor, an Instagram- based business. Started as a passion project by city-based architect Naashitha Nasser in February 2021, this nascent endeavour is a one-person effort.

She decided to introduce the concept in the city when she sought a grazing table as a host for a party. “Something like this is only available at restaurant buffets in Chennai, but with my platters, people can drive that experience home. During Covid, everyone has been having small, intimate gatherings, and they want to try something new like this, instead of ordering different appetisers from eateries. It has been a hit since it is decorative as well.

While charcuterie boards have been a known concept abroad for at least three years, it is just picking up in places like Chennai and Bengaluru,” says Naashitha. She adds that there is a niche market in the city since it is not everyone’s cup of tea, but those who enjoy it, do so with fervour. Platter Mi Amor offers a handful of options, mostly focussing on their best-selling cheese platter that is an assortment of cheese, nuts, dry fruits, crackers, and fresh fruit; their mezze option that includes Middle- Eastern dips like hummus and baba ganoush with lavash, pita and a few more accompaniments; their meat and cheese platter comprising of smoked and flavoured cold cuts, cheese and more; and a dessert platter with an interesting pairing of bittersweet dark chocolate and sharp cheddar cheese.

They also provide a high tea platter, if ordered in bulk. All the platters are accompanied by dips and can be customised. A treat for the eyes and palate, the ingredients are carefully curated by Naashitha, keeping the customers’ gastronomic experience in consideration. She explains, “When I prepare the platters, I always think of the contrast in flavours. You don’t want everything to be cheesy, but a mix of everything — sweet, sour, or tart.” The accompanying dips are Naashitha’s recipe , pieced throughout the years based on her culinary experience with the originals.

It comes as no surprise when she mentions that most of her orders are placed for gift-giving. Food, enjoyable and nutritious, is also social. And a concept like charcuterie encourages conversations over a feast. Who could resist a gift that is aesthetically pleasing, delicious, and a crowd-puller?

Price: Starts at Rs 2,000, serving 3-4 people. Delivery: Since the business is based in T Nagar, only deliveries till ECR are accepted or customers can opt to pick up their order instead.

To place an order, contact @plattermiamor on Instagram.