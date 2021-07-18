STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Applied for CTE to build STP on Spurtank Road: CMWSSB

The Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) says it has applied for CTE (Consent to Establish) for its modular sewage treatment plant (STP) on Spurtank Road.

Published: 18th July 2021 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

The STP near Bellandur lake

Representational image of an STP. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) says it has applied for CTE (Consent to Establish) for its modular sewage treatment plant (STP) on Spurtank Road. Responding to an article titled ‘Cleanup drive to cause more pollution in Cooum river’, the board stated, “From 2019, the application has been under scrutiny at TNPCB and the same queries were raised by all officials due to discontinuity.” 

It also stated that the board had obtained an NoC from the Public Works Department for construction of a modular STP on Spurtank Road. It did not mention if NOCs were granted for work pertaining to 10 interception and diversion systems along the river and the two other modular STPs. However, when asked, PWD officials said an NOC was only issued for construction of temporary structures as part of the Spurtank Road STP, and laying of pipes in the river was not specifically mentioned. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Water Supply Chennai Spurtank Road CMWSSB
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka unlock: Cinema halls to function at 50% capacity
Firemen and rescue workers after a wall collapsed on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai rain fury: 25 die in house collapses after landslides
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp