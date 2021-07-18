Applied for CTE to build STP on Spurtank Road: CMWSSB

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) says it has applied for CTE (Consent to Establish) for its modular sewage treatment plant (STP) on Spurtank Road. Responding to an article titled ‘Cleanup drive to cause more pollution in Cooum river’, the board stated, “From 2019, the application has been under scrutiny at TNPCB and the same queries were raised by all officials due to discontinuity.”

It also stated that the board had obtained an NoC from the Public Works Department for construction of a modular STP on Spurtank Road. It did not mention if NOCs were granted for work pertaining to 10 interception and diversion systems along the river and the two other modular STPs. However, when asked, PWD officials said an NOC was only issued for construction of temporary structures as part of the Spurtank Road STP, and laying of pipes in the river was not specifically mentioned.