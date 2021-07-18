Evictions to resume as Madras HC stay comes to an end on July 15

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the High Court stay on demolition and eviction of encroachers until July 15 coming to an end, officials are preparing for their next steps, which include holding consultations for evictions. “We will start with various processes now, and the evictions will begin in a few days,” an official said, on condition of anonymity.

On May 17, the court ordered State agencies to not undertake anti-encroachment drives, as far as practicable, due to the second wave of Covid-19. The city corporation, Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust, and the Public Works Department are free to carry on with evictions after July 15, as per the order. With this, RK Nagar slum, among others, is set to be relocated.

“The resettlement of slums will be done as per plan. There are a few commercial bottlenecks too that need to be addressed,” said the official. There are about 160 shops on the stretch from the Koyambedu bridge to NSK Nagar that allegedly come under the Cooum’s right of way.