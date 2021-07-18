STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Rains to keep pounding Chennai till Tuesday

Nungambakkam records 7 cm rain, highest in the State

Published: 18th July 2021 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

Dark clouds hover above the Kapaleeswarar Temple in Mylapore; a woman wades through rainwater on a road in Mylapore in Chennai on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Heavy rains lashed Chennai and its suburbs on Saturday. A whopping 7 cm of rainfall was recorded at Nungambakkam weather station in the city, which was the highest in the State. Light to moderate rainfall was witnessed in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts.

The regional meteorological centre here has forecast more rainfall in Chennai and its surrounding areas till July 20. A low-pressure region is expected to form near the Odisha coast in the next week, and until then, parts of Tamil Nadu would witness intense rainfall before the action shifts to the West coast, it said. 

The Met office said thunderstorms with heavy rainfall are likely at isolated places over the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts.

Chennai’s maximum and minimum temperatures will be about 34 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively. Maduranthagam in Chengalpattu district and Tiruttani in Tiruvallur received the highest rainfall of 9 cm in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Saturday. The DGP office in Chennai, as well as Sholinganallur and Ambattur, received 8 cm of rainfall.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Heavy rains
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka unlock: Cinema halls to function at 50% capacity
Firemen and rescue workers after a wall collapsed on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai rain fury: 25 die in house collapses after landslides
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp