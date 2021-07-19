Ganja peddlers murder rival, bury body near Palar river

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A five-member gang that murdered a 24-year-old man over rivalry in ganja peddling and buried his body near Palar river has been arrested. The arrested were identified as Anandan (24), Soma Selvam (27), Abi Guna (24), Muruga Thangavel (21) and Sureshkumar (23).

The victim, E Iyyappan from Thayar Kulam in Kancheepuram district, went missing on June 26. He was said to be addicted to ganja and according to the police, he had recently started to peddle the contraband himself. The network helmed by Anandan was angry over Iyyappan’s activities and decided to eliminate him. During an inquiry, Anandan and his gang reportedly admitted that they hacked Iyyappan to death on June 26 and buried his body on the river bund.