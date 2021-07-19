History-sheeter held for audio on WhatsApp threatening of massacre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 47-year-old history-sheeter has been arrested for a voice message that he posted on a WhatsApp group of traders in the city. Police said that the accused Arulraj, in the voice message, was reacting to the recent murder of his accomplice in Tirunelveli. He had threatened to commit a massacre if the suspects were not arrested. He had also dragged the name of the State police chief in the post, said the police.

Arulraj, a native of Tirunelveli, is now staying in Ambattur, said the police. He has more than 20 cases registered against him in Chennai, Madurai, Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli. But, this is the first time he is being arrested for the voice clip that he posted on the social media message platform.

“I don’t need a striking force of officers like your SP or DIG. I am an ‘one-man army’. All I need is a gas tanker. I don’t mind getting killed but I will make sure that at least 500 people are killed,” he was threatening in the voice message. Based on the message, the police, on Saturday, arrested him.

Police on Thursday had arrested four people in connection with the murder of Kannan of Pandarakulam on Monday. Arulraj was referring to the killing of Kannan. The murder of Kannan was believed to be retaliation linked to the murder of Muthu Mano inside Palayamkottai Jail in April.