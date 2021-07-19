STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lawyer hacked to death for taking divorce case of woman in Chennai

Police suspect that the family might have murdered Venkatesan under the assumption that he was playing the spoilsport in Sathya's conjugal life.

Published: 19th July 2021 09:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 09:05 PM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A lawyer, who reportedly appeared for the divorce case of a woman, was hacked to death by the latter's family in the wee hours of Monday near Tiruvallur. The woman too suffered injuries in the attack but is said to be out of danger.  

The deceased, identified as Venkatesan from Manavala Nagar.

Sathya of Maduravoyal had moved to a rented house in Vellerithangal village a week ago, reportedly unable to face the harassment of her family. 

Police said Sathya was married to one another man also named Venkatesan for 15 years and had three children from him. While she separated from her husband a year ago due to differences, the girl's family allegedly wanted to reunite Sathya with her husband.  

“Sathya, who did not want to reconcile with her husband, approached the lawyer Venkatesan, left her three children with her parents, and moved to Vellerithangal,” said a senior police officer. 

After recording Sathya's statement, police said that her father Shankar, mother Chinnamma, brother Vinoth, aunt Devi, sister Sangeetha and her husband reached Sathya's house on Sunday night and an argument erupted among them. 

Sathya called her lawyer Venkatesan to rush to the spot for help. When Venkatesan reached the house and tried to hold talks with the family, the latter allegedly hacked him with a sickle. Sathya, who tried to rescue Venkatesan, suffered injuries on her head. While the family fled the spot, neighbours rushed Sathya to a nearby hospital. 

Tiruvallur Taluk police registered a case and sent advocate Venkatesan's body for post-mortem. Police suspect that the family might have murdered Venkatesan under the assumption that he was playing the spoilsport in Sathya's conjugal life. A hunt has been launched for the suspects.   

