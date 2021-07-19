Chennai woman kills kids, self after argument with husband
CHENNAI: A 29-year-old woman allegedly killed her two children and died by suicide in Thiruninravur, after a heated argument with her drunk husband on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Gowri from Dileepan Nagar, and her children--Deekshitha (3) and Ashwin (18 months). Police said that Gowri and her husband, Ramesh, a house painter, often fought over his drinking habit.
“On Sunday morning, a quarrel erupted between the couple since Ramesh demanded money to buy liquor. When he left house, a dejected Gowri hanged the children and hanged herself,” said the police. Later, neighbours rushed them to a nearby private hospital, where they were declared dead. If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for health department’s helpline.