Arts, Science & Engineering college admissions to start from July 26

The application process for admission into Arts, Science and Engineering colleges will start from July 26, State Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi announced on Monday.

CHENNAI: The application process for admission into Arts, Science and Engineering colleges will start from July 26, State Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi announced on Monday. The announcement came hours after the publication of Class 12 State Board results. “The application process for admission into arts, science, and engineering colleges starts on July 26 and the last date to apply is August 24,” said Ponmudi. 

Earlier, the minister had said that admissions to colleges will begin only after the publication of CBSE Class 12 results. The CBSE results are expected on July 31. However, it was noticed that several private colleges across the State have initiated the admission process much before publication of Class 12 results, which irked many.

Experts feel that after the announcement of admission dates, the students will be a bit relieved. “As some private institutions had begun the admission process even before the Class 12 results were out, there was chaos and tension among students. It was difficult for them to decide their choice of colleges without getting the final marks,” said K Balakrishnan, a teacher.  

Usually, the government provides a fortnight’s time for the application process; but, this time it is about a month, which will be favourable to all students. 

“Students will get sufficient time to select the colleges of their choice and apply there,” said MG Ragunathan, principal, Guru Nanak College. Students will get their scorecards from July 22 and thereafter they can apply for colleges. The admission will strictly be based on the Class 12 marks as the higher education minister has earlier directed the colleges not to conduct any entrance tests to admit students.

Admission based only on marks
The admission will strictly be based on the Class 12 marks as Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi has earlier directed the colleges not to conduct any entrance tests to admit students

