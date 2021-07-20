STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Wings of wisdom 

Journalist-author Sonali Shenoy’s  What’s The Big Secret? intends  to break the period taboo  and make it a mainstream  topic through  the eyes of a 11-year- old boy

Published: 20th July 2021 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

Sonali Shenoy (Photo | Express)

Sonali Shenoy (Photo | Express)

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  I was 11 when I got my first period. Fortunately, my mother had already initiated a conversation about it. She had told me that a woman bleeding every month was natural and walked me through the bodily need. So when it happened, I didn’t panic. I was home with my elder brother and grandmother, and I chose to break the news to the former. He was calm, handed me a pack of newspaper-wrapped sanitary pads that my mother had kept in her cupboard and eased the situation.

Growing up, I also witnessed my father buy my mother her monthly pack of sanitary pads from the supermarket. It seemed like the norm. But a few years later, when I transitioned into college, I met women from different walks of life, who shared horror stories — of fathers and brothers who weren’t willing to buy them sanitary pads, even during an emergency; boyfriends who would mock at their mood swings, and classmates who would pull out the sanitary napkins in front of the entire class as an act of ‘fun’. When I heard these narratives, I only wished that people were more aware of menstruation, empathetic of those who experienced it and not marginalise the topic. 

Cut to present, I am in conversation with journalist-author Sonali Shenoy, about her latest children’s book, What’s the Big Secret?: Why you need to know…period. I am excited. I tell her that it’s been ages since I read a children’s book and that I’ve never read one on menstruation. I am thrilled when I see the illustration of a giant sanitary pad hovering over the protagonist on the book’s cover. ‘The wings finally have wings’, I think, and am immediately washed over with the hope of a better future. In our hour-long conversation, curiosity becomes a dominant feeling and an important point of discussion — one that drives Sonali’s narrative home. “I was a curious child (still am!) and used to asked a lot of questions. The intrinsic curiosity is a reason why I love working as a journalist. And even in the story, that’s what I was going for. Someone who is curious and wants to find out more,” she explains.

Impactful narrative 
The 14-page book, via a succinct yet impactful narrative, and engaging illustrations by Annushka Hardika, takes on an important topic and explores its nuances from the perspective of a boy. “As a journalist, a storyteller, I enjoy fresh perspectives. To me, telling a story on menstruation from a boy’s point of view is quite exciting,” she shares.

The story revolves around 11-year-old Aditya, who is on a mission to find out more about what’s inside the brown paper packages that his didi (elder sister) Rhea has suddenly been buying every month. One thing leads to another and Aditya turns into a trove of questions. ‘What is a period’, ‘What is a pad?’ As he goes around his house and his school asking its dwellers the questions, people’s avoidance leaves him disappointed and left out. As things get curiouser and curiouser, he finally finds a liberator. And it is in his mind’s liberation that he finds answers — one that would realign his present and perhaps shape his future.

Fragmented memories 
Sonali’s book, much like her previous work, The Dog that Taught me Math, treads a similar trope — of tapping on fragments of her memories, childhood and people who were part of it, and weaving a story laced with innocent wonder and subtle humour. “What is relatable to you, might not be relatable to someone else. If you try and craft to match someone else’s, it might feel contrived. While I was crafting the story, I didn’t feel everyone needed to like the work. It had a simple intention — to initiate conversations about menstruation among children. Because of the intention, automatically, the language became simpler and I didn’t have to use complicated words, references or metaphors,” she details.

Her stories are a combination of personal experiences and sentiments. She gives us a peek into her rather intimate creative process. “In the case of this book, a boy from my class in school asked a couple of us girls what a pad is used for. We were 12. That’s where the idea came from. The sentiment of the story stems from my experiences. The protagonist, much like me, is asking questions to his family and when he doesn’t get an answer, he feels like he doesn’t belong. Being in a concrete family unit — with an older sister, mom, dad and grandmother — he suddenly senses that there’s a secret and feels left out. From being curious to feeling left out — these sentiments are very personal and have been a struggle for me too. So, that was the parallel sentiment,” opens up the writer, who is a journalist with The New 
Indian Express. 

A curated process
The language, the visuals and the setting of the story are simple and relatable. The colour palette while being vibrant and pleasant, ensures it doesn’t distract the reader from the narrative. “I didn’t want it to be graphic or sound like a Biology textbook or overwhelm the child. So it was a task, to ensure that the discussion is not vague but at the same time not too graphic or off-putting for a child. This was one of the reasons why I was specific about not using the colour red. I requested my publisher to ensure there were no jarring imageries too. Since this book is for a young age group, some readers might not have even hit adolescence yet. The focus here was on drawing people into the topic and giving an outlook of sensitivity and inclusivity. If it’s your first impression and off-putting, that stays with you for a long time and has to be undone. I believe in knowing and learning in stages and I think if that’s a curated process, you are going to have a better experience, overall,” shares Sonali.

Besides being a conversation starter about menstruation for children, parents and educators alike, the book, through subtle cues, draws emphasis on encouraging and validating the questions of a child. In this setting, what French moralist Joseph Joubert said, ‘Children need models rather than critics’, makes all the more sense. “Growing up, I found that for myself. If I am shamed for asking a question, I go in the opposite direction and will be put off by it. In this narrative, people avoided him out of awkwardness, but no one told him he was wrong, bad or dumb. There was no negativity. He feels disappointed over the reluctance but not shamed in any way. He is a child who has the right to have questions. The focus is on finding interesting ways to tell the answers,” she explains.  

Inclusive worldviews 
A few weeks back, when a 11-year-old boy from Hyderabad, had posted a review video of Sonali’s book, he held a sanitary pad in his hand and didn’t seem inhibited by it. “That was wonderful to see and it was such a contrast to someone I recently met, an adult, who wasn’t comfortable with the idea of having a conversation about a pad. So, that is what I am most excited about — kids who will read this are sensitised and become empowered adults. As a woman, menstruation is naturally a big part of you. If a family member, best friend or husband doesn’t understand it, you feel isolated. So, inclusivity is a big thing. In line with it, educating boys on the topic, who will go on to become men, is important,” she emphasises.

With such conversations now starting to trickle into mainstream children’s literature, sparking a long journey of adventure, new beginnings and understanding changes, we can only hope that the future is more inclusive. Or as Sonali pens in her preface, ‘To change, to questions, to growing up’. Cheers to that!

The book, published by Puffin Books, is available on Amazon.in

The impact
A few weeks ago, a 11-year-old boy from Hyderabad, posted a review video of Sonali’s book, holding a sanitary pad and didn’t seem inhibited.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp