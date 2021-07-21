GGHC launches 24x7 ambulance at Vandalur

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Gleneagles Global Health City (GGHC) launched a 24x7 advanced life support ambulance in Vandalur to provide medical assistance to people during emergencies. Debasis Jana, director, Arignar Anna Zoological Park, and Naga Sathish Gidijala, deputy director, Arignar Anna Zoological Park, flagged off the ambulance.

The advanced life support ambulance is equipped with oxygen cylinder D-type, O2 flow meter, Trilogy 202 ventilator, ambu bag, defibrillator with monitor, laryngoscope adult and paediatric, scoop stretcher and vehicle test load.

At all times the ICU on Wheels will have pick-up and drop on priority basis, 24x7 availability of highly trained emergency trauma care technologist, emergency trained ambulance driver, and is GPS enabled to ensure fastest turnaround time. Alok Khullar, CEO, GGHC, said, “We re doing our part to ensure that no lives are lost because of the unavailability of an advanced life support Ambulance at Vandalur.”