STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Marking the centenary of insulin with victory awards

On the occasion of 100 years of insulin discovery, Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre announced the first edition of Victory over Diabetes Awards.

Published: 21st July 2021 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On the occasion of 100 years of insulin discovery, Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre announced the first edition of Victory over Diabetes Awards. Speaking on the occasion, Dr V Mohan, founder chairman and consultant diabetologist, Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, said, “Despite the pandemic, 2021 is a year to celebrate as it marks the centenary of one of the most important breakthroughs in the history of medicine the discovery of insulin in 1921 at the University of Toronto, Canada. Prior to this, children with Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) lived only for a few months.

Survival beyond 2-3 years with T1D was virtually unheard of at that time. Insulin changed all that dramatically and individuals with T1D started living healthily for several decades. In the West, even 80-90 years of survival of individuals with T1D has been documented. Unfortunately, in India, long-term survival of T1D individuals has not been documented till date. So as a befitting tribute, we decided to make a start towards identifying such individuals in our country who have lived healthily with T1D for over 60 years, and rewarding them for their health discipline and perseverance.”

The announcement was made at a virtual gathering in the presence of Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region and Minister of State for Prime Minister’s Office, Government of India. This year K Krishnaswami, Chennai; Mina Fernandes, Mumbai; SRV Prasanna, Coimbatore;  Usha Dhiman, Delhi; Rajiv Kaicker, Delhi; and Rakesh, Gurugram  were presented with the ‘Dr. V. Mohan Victory over Diabetes Medal’ by Jitendra Singh for leading healthy lives with T1D for over 60 years.

Lakshminarayana Varimadugu, a certified digital accessibility tester, who is blind since birth and later developed T1D in adolescence, was presented with the Type 1 Diabetes Hero Award. Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre also honoured several T1D Foundations started by people with T1D with the T1D Ambassador Award for their role in providing support to those withT1D.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp