Marking the centenary of insulin with victory awards

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On the occasion of 100 years of insulin discovery, Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre announced the first edition of Victory over Diabetes Awards. Speaking on the occasion, Dr V Mohan, founder chairman and consultant diabetologist, Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, said, “Despite the pandemic, 2021 is a year to celebrate as it marks the centenary of one of the most important breakthroughs in the history of medicine the discovery of insulin in 1921 at the University of Toronto, Canada. Prior to this, children with Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) lived only for a few months.

Survival beyond 2-3 years with T1D was virtually unheard of at that time. Insulin changed all that dramatically and individuals with T1D started living healthily for several decades. In the West, even 80-90 years of survival of individuals with T1D has been documented. Unfortunately, in India, long-term survival of T1D individuals has not been documented till date. So as a befitting tribute, we decided to make a start towards identifying such individuals in our country who have lived healthily with T1D for over 60 years, and rewarding them for their health discipline and perseverance.”

The announcement was made at a virtual gathering in the presence of Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region and Minister of State for Prime Minister’s Office, Government of India. This year K Krishnaswami, Chennai; Mina Fernandes, Mumbai; SRV Prasanna, Coimbatore; Usha Dhiman, Delhi; Rajiv Kaicker, Delhi; and Rakesh, Gurugram were presented with the ‘Dr. V. Mohan Victory over Diabetes Medal’ by Jitendra Singh for leading healthy lives with T1D for over 60 years.

Lakshminarayana Varimadugu, a certified digital accessibility tester, who is blind since birth and later developed T1D in adolescence, was presented with the Type 1 Diabetes Hero Award. Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre also honoured several T1D Foundations started by people with T1D with the T1D Ambassador Award for their role in providing support to those withT1D.

