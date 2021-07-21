Sexual abuse: PSBB teacher’s wife moves Madras HC challenging his arrest

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Wife of a PSBB teacher, who was arrested and detained under the Goondas Act on charges of allegedly sexually abusing his minor students, has moved the Madras High Court, challenging his arrest. Admitting the petition, a Division Bench of Justices PN Prakash and R Pongiappan directed the State to file response in four weeks.

The woman contended that the order of detention suffers from total non-application of mind and the subjective satisfaction of the detaining authority to detain the detenu is without any basis whatsoever. She further submitted that the ground case for the detention relates to an alleged occurrence that took place in 2015. There is no FIR relating to any recent occurrences. “The allegations, besides being vague, do not furnish any cause of action to invoke the provisions of the Goondas Act,” she argued.

“The detention order passed by the detaining authority based on the grounds of detention has no reasonable nexus with the activity sought to be prevented by virtue of the detention,” she said. The authority ought to have seen that the occurrence alleged in the ground case took place in 2015 when there were no online classes and the satisfaction of the authority that the detenu had harassed the students while taking online classes with half naked dresses has no basis. Admittedly, there is no complaint of such nature by any student, she said.

This apart, the act alleged against him would not fall within the ambit of public order. The detention order does not specify as to how public order has been affected or likely to be affected. The authority has not applied his mind with regard to the distinction between law and order and public order, the petitioner said.