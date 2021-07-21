SIMATS offers a course on Molecular Medicine

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Centre of Molecular Medicine and Diagnostics ( COMManD), Saveetha Dental College and Hospitals, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS) is offering a two-year M.Sc programme in Molecular Medicine, which is the only one of its kind in Tamil Nadu.

Saveetha Dental College and Hospitals has been ranked as one of the top five dental colleges in the country by NIRF, Ministry of Education, Governement of India. This course in Molecular Medicine is an inter-disciplinary programme with emphasis on 12 months dissertation/research work. This programme expands upon the scientific and medical knowledge acquired in bachelor programs and explores in-depth the molecular aspects of medicine. The goal of this programme is to train students thoroughly in an area of application of molecular medicine. The programme enables students to engage in independent and creative research at the crossroads of medicine and basic science.

It also provides a platform for comprehensive, theoretical and hands-on practical training in our state-of-the-art facility. Their advanced facilities include labs for cell culture, immunophenotyping, flow cytometry, molecular biology, proteomics, advanced material science and tissue engineering. The lab is equipped with advanced facilities, which includes 12-colour flow cytometer, RT-PCR, ELISA plate reader, scanning electron microscope, transmission electron microscope, 3D printer, microtome and Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy.

Career opportunities include industry (biotechnology, pharmaceutical and biomedical technology, production and quality control, basic research and development, publishing etc.), government agencies (forensic laboratories, public health departments, regulatory authorities), places of academic research (universities and large research institutions in India and abroad) and private diagnostic laboratories (molecular diagnostics and analysis).

For admission, mail: admission@saveetha.com, or call: 8939997741/8939994248