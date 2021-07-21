STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Tongue-tied? No longer

This online-based, knowledge-sharing platform was started by seven professionals, a year ago, to promote the purpose of the tongue in the human body.

Published: 21st July 2021 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Among all the organs that we study in Biology, the role of the tongue has never got its due. Yes, it does aid us in speech and breaks down the food we consume, but there is more to this tiny muscle that is not discussed in the Science textbooks. This is precisely what The Tongue Foundation, a non-profit organisation, hopes to focus on. This online-based, knowledge-sharing platform was started by seven professionals, a year ago, to promote the purpose of the tongue in the human body.

In association with the paediatric dental clinic, We Little Chennai, The Tongue Foundation recently hosted a panel discussion on the role of the tongue in the human body at the clinic’s Mylapore branch. The panel comprised Dr Shifa Shamsudeen, founder and owner of We Little; Sruti Nakul, parent influencer; Pooja Srinivasa Raja, founder One Life NGO; Effath Yasmin, international board-certified lactation consultant and a craniosacral biodynamic consultant; and Swati Jagadish, lactation counsellor. The discussion was followed by the launch of the newsletter Tongue Talks.

Dr Shifa Shamsudeen

Having practised holistic healthcare for over a decade, Dr Shifa noticed that the role of the tongue is often neglected. “Any deformity in the tongue is attributed to speech impairment. But there’s more to this muscle and if we pay attention to its growth from the early days then we can prevent many problems. Besides malnourishment and obesity, paediatric obstructive sleep apnea is affecting 3-8 per cent of children in our country. This can be treated by ensuring we get the basics of tongue functions right, starting from breastfeeding,” she said.

The movement of the tongue while suckling activates the muscles of the mouth which eventually helps in the growth and development of jaws. “Everything starts with breastfeeding because that’s the first activity a baby should learn for proper growth and development of jaws and airways. If the baby’s tongue is tied then lactation is affected. Everything is interrelated. As we understood the significance, we wanted to take this to new mothers,” she explained.

The foundation hopes to conduct workshops and conferences to spread awareness on tongue functions among healthcare and allied professionals, involve themselves in the research and development on the tongue’s functions in holistic health, collaborate with associations creating awareness on breastfeeding, and educate healthcare professionals on the importance of tongue in breastfeeding and the role of restrictions.

“We want to be associated and be a central body to assess and accredit professional knowledge and skill in performing tongue tie procedures. We want to propagate the role of the tongue in healthy breathing and solutions to sleep-associated obstructive breathing disorders, and also involve speech and language experts in ways to identify and intervene early for articulation disorders,” noted Dr Shifa. Among their key plans is also to train allied health professionals through their fellowship in functional tongue ties where candidates will be educated by a multidisciplinary team on the integrated functions of the tongue.

The tongue link

  1. What’s a proper tongue position?
    A proper position is when someone gently rests their tongue on the roof of the mouth and away from the teeth.
  2. What is tongue tie?
    The condition is present at birth. A short, tight band of tissue tethers the tongue’s tip to the floor of the mouth. It can affect how a child eats and speaks and can interfere with breastfeeding.
  3. Does every tongue tie need surgical intervention?
    If you’re able to achieve normal functioning through myofunctional therapy then surgical interventions are not needed.

Source: Tongue Talks (newsletter)

About the foundation
The Tongue Foundation was started by seven professionals, a year ago, to promote the purpose of the tongue in the human body — in enhancing the quality of sleep, breathing, breastfeeding, oral diseases, facial aesthetics, nutrition, speech and cognition.

For details, visit: thetonguefoundation.org/

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp