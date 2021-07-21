Tongue-tied? No longer

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Among all the organs that we study in Biology, the role of the tongue has never got its due. Yes, it does aid us in speech and breaks down the food we consume, but there is more to this tiny muscle that is not discussed in the Science textbooks. This is precisely what The Tongue Foundation, a non-profit organisation, hopes to focus on. This online-based, knowledge-sharing platform was started by seven professionals, a year ago, to promote the purpose of the tongue in the human body.

In association with the paediatric dental clinic, We Little Chennai, The Tongue Foundation recently hosted a panel discussion on the role of the tongue in the human body at the clinic’s Mylapore branch. The panel comprised Dr Shifa Shamsudeen, founder and owner of We Little; Sruti Nakul, parent influencer; Pooja Srinivasa Raja, founder One Life NGO; Effath Yasmin, international board-certified lactation consultant and a craniosacral biodynamic consultant; and Swati Jagadish, lactation counsellor. The discussion was followed by the launch of the newsletter Tongue Talks.

Dr Shifa Shamsudeen

Having practised holistic healthcare for over a decade, Dr Shifa noticed that the role of the tongue is often neglected. “Any deformity in the tongue is attributed to speech impairment. But there’s more to this muscle and if we pay attention to its growth from the early days then we can prevent many problems. Besides malnourishment and obesity, paediatric obstructive sleep apnea is affecting 3-8 per cent of children in our country. This can be treated by ensuring we get the basics of tongue functions right, starting from breastfeeding,” she said.

The movement of the tongue while suckling activates the muscles of the mouth which eventually helps in the growth and development of jaws. “Everything starts with breastfeeding because that’s the first activity a baby should learn for proper growth and development of jaws and airways. If the baby’s tongue is tied then lactation is affected. Everything is interrelated. As we understood the significance, we wanted to take this to new mothers,” she explained.

The foundation hopes to conduct workshops and conferences to spread awareness on tongue functions among healthcare and allied professionals, involve themselves in the research and development on the tongue’s functions in holistic health, collaborate with associations creating awareness on breastfeeding, and educate healthcare professionals on the importance of tongue in breastfeeding and the role of restrictions.

“We want to be associated and be a central body to assess and accredit professional knowledge and skill in performing tongue tie procedures. We want to propagate the role of the tongue in healthy breathing and solutions to sleep-associated obstructive breathing disorders, and also involve speech and language experts in ways to identify and intervene early for articulation disorders,” noted Dr Shifa. Among their key plans is also to train allied health professionals through their fellowship in functional tongue ties where candidates will be educated by a multidisciplinary team on the integrated functions of the tongue.

The tongue link

What’s a proper tongue position?

A proper position is when someone gently rests their tongue on the roof of the mouth and away from the teeth. What is tongue tie?

The condition is present at birth. A short, tight band of tissue tethers the tongue’s tip to the floor of the mouth. It can affect how a child eats and speaks and can interfere with breastfeeding. Does every tongue tie need surgical intervention?

If you’re able to achieve normal functioning through myofunctional therapy then surgical interventions are not needed.

Source: Tongue Talks (newsletter)

About the foundation

The Tongue Foundation was started by seven professionals, a year ago, to promote the purpose of the tongue in the human body — in enhancing the quality of sleep, breathing, breastfeeding, oral diseases, facial aesthetics, nutrition, speech and cognition.

For details, visit: thetonguefoundation.org/