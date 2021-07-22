STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

330 outfalls identified to stop sewage discharge in Chennai: KN Nehru

Addressing reporters at the Secretariat here on Wednesday, he said work is on to lay a separate pipeline for sewage so it doesn’t mix with the water.

Published: 22nd July 2021 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

The polluted Cooum river near Madhuravoyal in Chennai. (File photo | Shiba prasad sahu)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to cleanse the Adyar basin, Buckingham Canal and Cooum river, and stop untreated sewage from reaching Chennai’s waterways, 330 sewage outfalls have been identified, said Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru.

Addressing reporters at the Secretariat here on Wednesday, he said work is on to lay a separate pipeline for sewage so it doesn’t mix with the water. After a review meeting with the commissioners of Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tirupur and the authorities of various local bodies and TWAD authorities, Nehru said a project is being undertaken to strengthen the bunds of the river and plant saplings at a cost of Rs 2,500 crore.Stating that Chief Minister MK Stalin will make an announcement for Singarachennai 2.0, he said the status of various ongoing projects in the corporation and districts were reviewed during the meeting.

On allegations of irregularities committed during the tenure of the previous government in the Municipal Administration department, the minister said all allegations were sent to the vigilance department, which is scrutinising them, following which action will be taken.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai sewage KN Nehru
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
India can't have parallel legal systems for rich and poor: Supreme Court
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Bookmark these dates on your calendar to catch Team India in action
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
Even if vehicle is rented, insurer liable to pay for accident: Supreme Court
Pet cat Chinu fighting the cobra
Pet cat stands guard against cobra for 30 minutes to save owner’s family in Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The gates of the Sriram Sagar project being lifted (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Heavy rains lash Telangana, alert in coastal Andhra Pradesh
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid hospitalisation costs equal to average Indian worker's 7-month pay: Study
Gallery
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp