330 outfalls identified to stop sewage discharge in Chennai: KN Nehru

CHENNAI: In a bid to cleanse the Adyar basin, Buckingham Canal and Cooum river, and stop untreated sewage from reaching Chennai’s waterways, 330 sewage outfalls have been identified, said Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru.

Addressing reporters at the Secretariat here on Wednesday, he said work is on to lay a separate pipeline for sewage so it doesn’t mix with the water. After a review meeting with the commissioners of Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tirupur and the authorities of various local bodies and TWAD authorities, Nehru said a project is being undertaken to strengthen the bunds of the river and plant saplings at a cost of Rs 2,500 crore.Stating that Chief Minister MK Stalin will make an announcement for Singarachennai 2.0, he said the status of various ongoing projects in the corporation and districts were reviewed during the meeting.

On allegations of irregularities committed during the tenure of the previous government in the Municipal Administration department, the minister said all allegations were sent to the vigilance department, which is scrutinising them, following which action will be taken.