Chennai’s active Covid cases less than 1%

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Covid-19 cases in Chennai is on a decline, with test positivity rate and active cases now being less than one per cent. The test positivity rate is at 0.7 per cent while the active cases is 0.3 per cent.

While talks are on about a possible third wave, officials of the Corporation said the vaccination drive and containment measures would help in pushing the cases further close to zero in the coming days. “An average of about 100-150 cases are being reported daily.

Some of the zones are recording only single-digit cases,” said an official. As of Wednesday, the city has 5,36,493 total cases, and in that, 5,26,504 people have been discharged. “We recently conducted vaccination camps for staff working in schools, hairdressers and auto drivers.

Apart from this, vaccination camps have been regularly held at busy places including markets,” the official added. The city has also been recording deaths in single digits.