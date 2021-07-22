Dept of Higher Edu asks DCE to send report

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking note of the request made by the Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE) for appointment of guest lecturers in government colleges, the higher education department has asked the DCE to assess the financial impact of the move and submit a report by July 23.

The Directorate of Collegiate Education had written a letter to the Government, requesting the appointment of additional guest lecturers as there is an expectation that more students will be enrolled in Government Arts and Science Colleges this year.

The DCE said it would require an additional 1,020 guest lecturers to work in 150 colleges. Currently 2,423 guest lecturers are employed in the colleges. The higher education department has asked DCE to submit a report on the need to appoint 1,020 more guest lecturers in the ongoing academic year. It has also been asked to submit a financial estimate for it.

The DCE has stated that colleges in Tamil Nadu are expected to reopen soon. Hence, the demand for guest lecturers to work in government arts and science colleges will increase, the Directorate of Collegiate Education had written to the government.