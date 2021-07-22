STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Dept of Higher Edu asks DCE to send report

The DCE said it would require an additional 1,020 guest lecturers to work in 150 colleges. Currently 2,423 guest lecturers are employed in the colleges.

Published: 22nd July 2021 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking note of the request made by the Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE) for appointment of guest lecturers in government colleges, the higher education department has asked the DCE to assess the financial impact of the move and submit a report by July 23.

The Directorate of Collegiate Education had written a letter to the Government, requesting the appointment of additional guest lecturers as there is an expectation that more students will be enrolled in Government Arts and Science Colleges this year.

The DCE said it would require an additional 1,020 guest lecturers to work in 150 colleges. Currently 2,423 guest lecturers are employed in the colleges. The higher education department has asked DCE to submit a report on the need to appoint 1,020 more guest lecturers in the ongoing academic year. It has also been asked to submit a financial estimate for it.

The DCE has stated that colleges in Tamil Nadu are expected to reopen soon. Hence, the demand for guest lecturers to work in government arts and science colleges will increase, the Directorate of Collegiate Education had written to the government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
India can't have parallel legal systems for rich and poor: Supreme Court
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Bookmark these dates on your calendar to catch Team India in action
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
Even if vehicle is rented, insurer liable to pay for accident: Supreme Court
Pet cat Chinu fighting the cobra
Pet cat stands guard against cobra for 30 minutes to save owner’s family in Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The gates of the Sriram Sagar project being lifted (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Heavy rains lash Telangana, alert in coastal Andhra Pradesh
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid hospitalisation costs equal to average Indian worker's 7-month pay: Study
Gallery
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp