Event series on diaspora diplomacy by US consulate

 She will discuss the Perseverance Mars rover mission, her Indian  American roots, her US higher education,

Published: 22nd July 2021 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

India US flags

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The US Consulate General in  Chennai will begin a #DiasporaDiplomacy series by holding a virtual conversation with Indian American Aerospace Engineer D Swati Mohan, who led the Guidance, Navigation, and Controls Operation for NASA Mars 2020 mission, on July 28.

Dr Mohan, who is the Guidance, Navigation, and Control Systems Engineering Group Supervisor at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), will interact with India’s United Nations Space4Women Network Mentor Deepana Gandhi and other students, journalists, and space enthusiasts during the programme. 

She will discuss the Perseverance Mars rover mission, her Indian-American roots, her US higher education, and her perspectives on the role of women in STEM, a release stated. Interested persons can register at https://statedept.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_Zh6CxJU7QyugRH3gJ9FlEg.  

The event will also be live streamed on US Consulate General Chennai’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/chennai.usconsulate/   

The second event in the #DiasporaDiplomacy series will be a virtual music concert by Grammy-nominated Indian-American singer Priya Darshini on August 18.   

Comments

