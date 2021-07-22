STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Three years on, Chitlapakkam project incomplete and flood threat remains

The cut-and-cover drain project in Chitlapakkam, which was supposed to have been completed in 2019, is still pending.

Published: 22nd July 2021 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Chitlapakkam lake| Annapoornisupriya G

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The cut-and-cover drain project in Chitlapakkam, which was supposed to have been completed in 2019, is still pending. The half-constructed drain was once again opened during the recent rains, inviting mishaps. The drain is also one of the main reasons arterial streets in Chitlapakkam get flooded. Residents of at least 200 houses wake up in knee-deep water each time it rains heavily.

Explaining the issue, long time resident of Thirumagal Nagar Dayanand Krishnan, said, “In the first week of October 2018, the residents saw Chitlapakkam Panchayat workmen construct a cut-and-cover drain in private premises (a school and an apartment) near Thirumagal Nagar.

When asked about it, officials said they were going to construct a cut-and-cover drain from Vydyalingam Street to Sembakkam Lake connecting Thirumagal Nagar, Chitlapakkam Main Road and GD Naidu Street.”

The residents had initially opposed it because the Chitlapakkam Panchayat had floated tenders to construct stormwater drains by the cut-and-cover method, in seven localities at a cost of Rs 5 crore, and the Public Works Department floated tenders at a cost of Rs 12.5 crore to construct drains in other streets, including Babu Street, which is just 200 m from Thirumagal Nagar.

The project undertaken by both the authorities was to connect an artificial pond in Sethunarayanan Street to Sembakkam Lake. However, three years down the line, neither did the town panchayat finish the work, nor did PWD.

“The deadline was October 2019. The drain was only constructed on Nazeeb Street and left in the open. Whenever it rains, streets connecting Nazeeb Street get flooded. In summer, the road gets very dusty and motorcyclists fall off their vehicles due to the rubble,” said a resident. Some of the areas that are severely affected include Babu Street, Bharathi Street, Chokkanadhar Street, Sethunarayan Street and Thirumagal Nagar.

‘Will take at least six more months’
Officials from the local panchayat said there are problems with funding and miscommunication between departments. The project will take at least six more months, they said

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
India can't have parallel legal systems for rich and poor: Supreme Court
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Bookmark these dates on your calendar to catch Team India in action
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
Even if vehicle is rented, insurer liable to pay for accident: Supreme Court
Pet cat Chinu fighting the cobra
Pet cat stands guard against cobra for 30 minutes to save owner’s family in Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The gates of the Sriram Sagar project being lifted (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Heavy rains lash Telangana, alert in coastal Andhra Pradesh
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid hospitalisation costs equal to average Indian worker's 7-month pay: Study
Gallery
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp