Three years on, Chitlapakkam project incomplete and flood threat remains

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The cut-and-cover drain project in Chitlapakkam, which was supposed to have been completed in 2019, is still pending. The half-constructed drain was once again opened during the recent rains, inviting mishaps. The drain is also one of the main reasons arterial streets in Chitlapakkam get flooded. Residents of at least 200 houses wake up in knee-deep water each time it rains heavily.

Explaining the issue, long time resident of Thirumagal Nagar Dayanand Krishnan, said, “In the first week of October 2018, the residents saw Chitlapakkam Panchayat workmen construct a cut-and-cover drain in private premises (a school and an apartment) near Thirumagal Nagar.

When asked about it, officials said they were going to construct a cut-and-cover drain from Vydyalingam Street to Sembakkam Lake connecting Thirumagal Nagar, Chitlapakkam Main Road and GD Naidu Street.”

The residents had initially opposed it because the Chitlapakkam Panchayat had floated tenders to construct stormwater drains by the cut-and-cover method, in seven localities at a cost of Rs 5 crore, and the Public Works Department floated tenders at a cost of Rs 12.5 crore to construct drains in other streets, including Babu Street, which is just 200 m from Thirumagal Nagar.

The project undertaken by both the authorities was to connect an artificial pond in Sethunarayanan Street to Sembakkam Lake. However, three years down the line, neither did the town panchayat finish the work, nor did PWD.

“The deadline was October 2019. The drain was only constructed on Nazeeb Street and left in the open. Whenever it rains, streets connecting Nazeeb Street get flooded. In summer, the road gets very dusty and motorcyclists fall off their vehicles due to the rubble,” said a resident. Some of the areas that are severely affected include Babu Street, Bharathi Street, Chokkanadhar Street, Sethunarayan Street and Thirumagal Nagar.

‘Will take at least six more months’

Officials from the local panchayat said there are problems with funding and miscommunication between departments. The project will take at least six more months, they said