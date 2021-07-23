STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Appeal against exhuming Dr Simon Hercules’s body withdrawn

The division bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and RN Manjula dismissed the plea as withdrawn after the Greater Chennai Corporation filed a memo to withdraw the same.

Published: 23rd July 2021 05:38 AM

A file photo of Dr Simon Hercules whose last rites were attacked by a mob in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation on Thursday withdrew its appeal on plea giving a green signal for exhuming the body of Dr Simon Hercules, who succumbed to Covid last year, from the Velangadu crematorium and rebury the same at the Kilpauk crematorium.

The division bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and RN Manjula dismissed the plea as withdrawn after the Greater Chennai Corporation filed a memo to withdraw the same. Justice Abdul Quddhose on March 31 had quashed an order dated April 24, 2020, of the Corporation rejecting the plea of Anandi Simon to exhume her husband’s body and rebury it at the Kilpauk cemetery. He had permitted the exhumation of the body and rebury it at the Kilpauk crematorium.

However, on an appeal from the Corporation, the division bench headed by Justice Sundresh had ordered for an interim stay to the operation of the order of the single judge, on April 15. With the Corporation withdrawing its appeal, the body of Dr Simon can be exhumed from the crematorium in Velangadu and rebury the same at the one in Kilpauk.

