STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai pays tributes to 1971 Indo-Pak war heroes

The Southern Victory Flame, a tribute to the war heroes of 1971, reached Chennai and was received by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. 

Published: 23rd July 2021 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

Guv Purohit receiving the Flame from Lt. General A Arun | P JAWAHAR

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Southern Victory Flame, a tribute to the war heroes of 1971, reached Chennai and was received by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. 

Many war veterans and serving military and civil dignitaries were present on the occasion. The event saw 10 war heroes and three veer naris being honoured for their contribution. The event had military band concert, martial activity, equestrian display and Guard of Honour by NCC cadets.

The Governor recalled the 1971 Indo-Pak War period and remembered the sacrifices of defence forces. He paid tribute to the war heroes and veer naris for their supreme sacrifice. He further highlighted the dedication and contribution of the Armed Forces to nation-building. Lt Gen A Arun, General Officer Commanding Dakshin Bharat Area, thanked all war veterans and the dignitaries who graced the occasion while highlighting the resolute commitment and dedication of the disciplined Indian Armed Forces to the nation in times of both war and peace.

This is the second event in Chennai to honour the war heroes of 1971. The first event, Swamim Vijay Run, was conducted on February 21 with the theme ‘Run For Your Heroes’. It saw participation of more than 700 persons from all walks and spheres of life.

The Golden Jubilee celebrations to commemorate the victory of the Indian Armed Forces in the 1971 War commenced in December last year. December 16, 1971 is a significant day for India as the nation won the war against Pakistan that resulted in the birth of Bangladesh (then East Pakistan).

Second such event in the city
This is the second event in Chennai to honour the war heroes of 1971. The first event, Swamim Vijay Run, was held on February 21 with the theme ‘Run For Your Heroes’. It saw participation of over 700 persons

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Indo-Pak War 1971 Indo-Pak War
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp