Chennai pays tributes to 1971 Indo-Pak war heroes

CHENNAI: The Southern Victory Flame, a tribute to the war heroes of 1971, reached Chennai and was received by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Many war veterans and serving military and civil dignitaries were present on the occasion. The event saw 10 war heroes and three veer naris being honoured for their contribution. The event had military band concert, martial activity, equestrian display and Guard of Honour by NCC cadets.

The Governor recalled the 1971 Indo-Pak War period and remembered the sacrifices of defence forces. He paid tribute to the war heroes and veer naris for their supreme sacrifice. He further highlighted the dedication and contribution of the Armed Forces to nation-building. Lt Gen A Arun, General Officer Commanding Dakshin Bharat Area, thanked all war veterans and the dignitaries who graced the occasion while highlighting the resolute commitment and dedication of the disciplined Indian Armed Forces to the nation in times of both war and peace.

This is the second event in Chennai to honour the war heroes of 1971. The first event, Swamim Vijay Run, was conducted on February 21 with the theme ‘Run For Your Heroes’. It saw participation of more than 700 persons from all walks and spheres of life.

The Golden Jubilee celebrations to commemorate the victory of the Indian Armed Forces in the 1971 War commenced in December last year. December 16, 1971 is a significant day for India as the nation won the war against Pakistan that resulted in the birth of Bangladesh (then East Pakistan).

