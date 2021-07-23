STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Class 12 results: Students download marksheets

The Tamil Nadu Class 12 students, who had received their results on July 19, were able to download their marksheets, from the official websites on Thursday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Class 12 students, who had received their results on July 19, were able to download their marksheets, from the official websites on Thursday. The results of more than 8 lakh students were uploaded on the official website.

All the registered students accessed the result on July 19 but were not able to download the marksheet as it was not released till then. The marksheet was released at 11 am on Thursday. The marksheet is available on the official portal of the Directorate of Government Examinations-Tamil Nadu (DGE-TN). Students can download it from the official portal as well.

School Education Department officials said if any student faces any problem in downloading the marksheet or finds any irregularity in the marks, then he/she can approach the principal of their respective school and get it resolved. 

