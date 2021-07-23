Colleges devise strategy for admissions

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The application process for admission into Arts and Science colleges will begin online from July 26. Colleges are busy making elaborate arrangements to ensure a smooth admission process as they are expecting a significant rise in the number of applications this year.

With almost 100 per cent pass percentage recorded in State Board class 12 results and a phenomenal rise in the number of top scorers (90 per cent and above), colleges across the city will be flooded with applications. To handle the situation efficiently and effectively, the colleges have chalked out different strategies. From setting up helpdesks, launching apps to answer admission-related queries, to providing tour of different departments, the colleges are trying it all to help students.

Guru Nanak College has strictly asked all of its staff to come to college from Friday onwards so that if any student wishes to see the infrastructure in the institute and enquire about different departments, he/she can visit the college and get all information.

“All department heads will be present in the college and apprise the interested applicants about the facilities and achievements of the department. Though the admission process is completely online, still many students want to personally visit the campus and enquire before applying,” said MG Ragunathan, principal of Guru Nanak College.

Besides, the college has also launched an app, which is developed by a B.Sc (IT) student of the college, to answer all admission-related queries.

As competition will be high this time, students will apply in as many number of colleges they can to ensure a seat for themselves. Due to this trend, colleges may face problem, as students will leave seats to take admission in their choice of college. To ensure that seats don’t fall vacant, MOP Vaishnav College for Women has decided to conduct online meeting of selected students along with their parents.

“We will interact with all the selected students and their parents online to get clarity about their future plans and whether our course meets their needs or not,” said principal of MOP, Lalitha Balakrishnan.

Loyola takes efforts to reduce the role of brokers

“Last year, we noticed the role of brokers, who were duping students. To check it, we have added more safety features to our portal,” said principal of Loyola College, Amirtham Thomas