Indian Bank launches drive to instil confidence in customers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Bank launched its CASA (current account, savings account) campaign on the 53rd Bank Nationalisation day on Tuesday. The campaign is expected to ‘ inject confidence’ in customers and to bring new customers into their fold to improve the CASA of the Bank. According to an official statement, a programme was organised at the Chetpet branch and was presided by Imran Amin Siddiqui, Executive Director of Indian Bank.

“In the Presidential address, he informed the customers about the Bank’s performance in the first quarter where the Net interest income grew by 3% to Rs 3994/- Crores even at the time of pandemic. He thanked the customers for their valuable support,” the release said. Olympian Shiny Wilson, who had participated in four Olympics and was the flag bearer of Indian contingent at the Barcelona Olympics 1992, was a special guest at the programme. She extended her wishes to the CASA campaign.