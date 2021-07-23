STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Indian Bank launches drive to instil confidence in customers

Indian Bank launched its CASA (current account, savings account) campaign on the 53rd Bank Nationalisation day on Tuesday.

Published: 23rd July 2021 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

Imran Amin Siddiqui, Executive Director of Indian Bank, presided over the event

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Bank launched its CASA (current account, savings account) campaign on the 53rd Bank Nationalisation day on Tuesday. The campaign is expected to ‘ inject confidence’ in customers and to bring new customers into their fold to improve the CASA of the Bank. According to an official statement, a programme was organised at the Chetpet branch and was presided by Imran Amin Siddiqui, Executive Director of Indian Bank.

“In the Presidential address, he informed the customers about the Bank’s performance in the first quarter where the Net interest income grew by 3% to Rs 3994/- Crores even at the time of pandemic. He thanked the customers for their valuable support,” the release said. Olympian Shiny Wilson, who had participated in four Olympics and was the flag bearer of Indian contingent at the Barcelona Olympics 1992, was a special guest at the programme. She extended her wishes to the CASA campaign.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Bank
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp