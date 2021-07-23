Seminar on enhancing educational quality

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sri Sairam Engineering College (Autonomous) conducted a two-day NAAC-sponsored national-level seminar on ‘Revised Accreditation Framework for Quality Enhancement in Higher Educational Institutes’. B S Ponmudiraj, adviser, NAAC, inaugurated the seminar last week and said that all institutions should focus on enhancing the quality of higher education to meet the needs of the current, competitive market.

The seminar had six sessions on quality parameters such as the identification of best practices and its implementations, interactive and innovative teaching methods, quality assurance cell for quality enhancement and sustenance, funding opportunities for translational research, outcome-based teaching and learning process and revised accreditation framework for quality ranking for institutions.

Sai Prakash LeoMuthu, chairman, Sairam Group of Institutions, said that the institution was among the top in NIRF ranking, and has an A+ grade accreditation from NAAC.