Surgery helps NZ athlete find relief from seizures

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at the Apollo Cancer Centre successfully performed a cyber-knife radiosurgery procedure on a 34-year-old athlete from New Zealand for a special form of epilepsy recently. According to a press release, the man was diagnosed with a special form of epilepsy called medial temporal lobe epilepsy (MTLE) while preserving his memories.

Cyberknife is a non-invasive option which involves delivery of X-rays/ gamma rays with great accuracy. It is a day care procedure and completed in a single session over 30 minutes, the release said. Radiosurgery is used in select indications like young patients with high levels of functioning, socially adapted, working and few neuropsychological deficits before treatment. In such patients, it provides favourable efficacy, the release quoted Dr Shankar, senior radiation oncologist and cyberknife expert at Apollo Cancer Centre.

The athlete started experiencing recurrent episodes of a sense of butterflies in his stomach with occasional attacks of unconsciousness in 2009. He was diagnosed with simple partial seizures and was on treatment.

Between 2010 to 2015, he had multiple seizure attacks, imaging revealed rare types of MTLE which were controlled with anti-epileptic medicines, the release said.

However his seizures increased in frequency and couldn’t be controlled with medications, and was advised for a surgical option. The patient approached Apollo Cancer Centre in January 2021 and was advised to undergo a detailed neuropsychological assessment. He had visual memory scores at 90th percentile before any surgical interventions, the release added.

Microsurgery is the first treatment option for drug resistant MTLE. However, surgery poses some risk to memory. The patient was keen on preserving his memory and got his seizures under control by exploring alternative promising options. He has been tampered of the medications to lower doses and there are no new episodes of seizures, the release said.