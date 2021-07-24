Airport-Kilambakam metro line DPR delayed by over a year

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents living in the southern suburbs of Chennai want Metro Rail to fast-track the construction of the metro extension from Airport to Kilambakkam. The preparation of a Comprehensive Detailed Project Report for this 15.3-km stretch has been excessively delayed for more than a year.

As per CMRL, the date of a work order issued for the preparation of DPR to contractor AECOM India was February 14, 2020. The contract time period given for the preparation of the DPR was four months, so it should have been completed by June last year. However, it had gotten extended due to Covid-19 lockdown and remains incomplete till July 2021.

The scope of DPR covers various aspects such as civil works alignment, stations, train operation plan, traction and power supply, signalling, rolling stock, communication, tunnel ventilation, and environment and social impact assessment.

Residents and activists from the southern suburbs say the delay in DPR would result in delay in tender processes and beginning of works. “The DPR is being delayed way beyond the contract period and travelling to the airport is a cumbersome task,” said Dayanand Krishnan, an activist from Chitlapakkam, near Tambaram. Sathik, another resident living in the southern suburbs, said IT companies are still on work-from-home mode, but once office resumes, a functioning metro line would be helpful. “It would be nice if the works are fast-tracked,” he said.