STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Airport-Kilambakam metro line DPR delayed by over a year

As per CMRL, the date of a work order issued for the preparation of DPR to contractor AECOM India was February 14, 2020.

Published: 24th July 2021 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Metro

For representational purpose. (File Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents living in the southern suburbs of Chennai want Metro Rail to fast-track the construction of the metro extension from Airport to Kilambakkam. The preparation of a Comprehensive Detailed Project Report for this 15.3-km stretch has been excessively delayed for more than a year.

As per CMRL, the date of a work order issued for the preparation of DPR to contractor AECOM India was February 14, 2020. The contract time period given for the preparation of the DPR was four months, so it should have been completed by June last year. However, it had gotten extended due to Covid-19 lockdown and remains incomplete till July 2021. 

The scope of DPR covers various aspects such as civil works alignment, stations, train operation plan, traction and power supply, signalling, rolling stock, communication, tunnel ventilation, and environment and social impact assessment. 

Residents and activists from the southern suburbs say the delay in DPR would result in delay in tender processes and beginning of works. “The DPR is being delayed way beyond the contract period and travelling to the airport is a cumbersome task,” said Dayanand Krishnan, an activist from Chitlapakkam, near Tambaram. Sathik, another resident living in the southern suburbs, said IT companies are still on work-from-home mode, but once office resumes, a functioning metro line would be helpful. “It would be nice if the works are fast-tracked,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chennai metro
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp