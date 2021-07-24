Cabinet installation of Lions Club held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The International Association of Lions Clubs District 324M conducted its cabinet installation at St Bede’s Centenary Auditorium here.

According to a statement, the district governor PMJF SV Manickam was the presiding officer and vice-district governors PMJF Mohd Naveen and PMJF M Sridhar, cabinet secretary MJF K Mani, and cabinet treasurer MJF P Babu and the district chairpersons of the district 324M were installed by International Director PMJF R Sampath, who addressed the cabinet officers.

The past International Directors NS Sankar and G Ramasamy were felicitated. The event was arranged by PMJF KR Balamurali, district chairperson-convention and his team in a spectacular manner. SV Manickam had started an Oxygen Concentrators Bank for a total value of `15 lakh to help Covid-affected patients and has been continuously distributing chemo ports to cancer-affected children at the Institute of Child Health, Egmore.

Medical equipment including six portable suction machines, endoscope cameras, BP apparatus and nebulizers worth about `2.5 lakh were donated to ENT Department at Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital.

Various medical equipment worth about `15 lakh were also donated to other government hospitals like Stanley from the LCIF grants received. The District 324M has been doing yeomen service in tune with the slogan of the International President Lion Douglas X Alexandar “Service from the Heart.”