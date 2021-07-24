STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MKU V-C appointed as V-C of Central University of TN

Published: 24th July 2021 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Main building of Madurai Kamaraj University

Main building of Madurai Kamaraj University (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vice-chancellor (V-C) of Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU), M Krishnan, has been appointed as the V-C of Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN), Tiruvarur, by President of India, Ramnath Kovind. Following this, the syndicate of MKU is yet to form a convener committee until the new V-C takes charge. Krishnan joined as the V-C of MKU on January 2, 2019.

Though his tenure will be over only on January 1, 2022, he got an appointment to serve as the V-C of CUTN on July 23. He will work as V-C for a term of five years from the date on which he enters office, or until he attains the age of seventy years, whichever is earlier.

He will join duty after he receives the relieving order from the Tamil Nadu Governor, who is the Chancellor of the university. The Order of the Ministry of Education said, “Krishnan has been appointed as the vice chancellor of Central University Tamil Nadu as per statute 2 of Central Universities Act, 2009.” Sources said over 300 applications were shortlisted for the post.

Madurai Kamaraj University
