PPE kit disposal: Tvasta and Saint-Gobain join hands for doffing units

One unit was deployed at a Government Hospital in Kancheepuram, and the second one at Omandurar Medical College and Hospital, Chennai.

Published: 24th July 2021 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

An healthcare worker in PPE kit treats COVID-19 patient at CWG COVID care center, in New Delhi

Representational image (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions, a start-up founded by IIT Madras alumni, has collaborated with Saint-Gobain to develop a 3D-printed Doffing (an equipment for effective, safe removal and proper disposal of PPE kits) unit to protect frontline healthcare workers against Covid. Two Doffing units were unveiled earlier.

One unit was deployed at a Government Hospital in Kancheepuram, and the second one at Omandurar Medical College and Hospital, Chennai. The major advantage of a 3D-printed Doffing unit is that the time spent by construction workers to build the unit at a hospital occupied by Covid patients, will be minimal. 

