T20-specific drills is this TNPL debutant’s secret of success

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) has seen its fair share of fresh talents make a mark since the inaugural edition in 2016. Joining the list is Lyca Kovai Kings’ B Sai Sudharsan, who is a new arrival in the league this year, and he seems set to make a breakthrough this season. In his debut against Salem Spartans at Chepauk on Monday, he came to the fore with a sparkling innings of 87 in just 43 balls. The match was eventually abandoned due to heavy rain but the left-hander made sure that he left his stamp before the heavens opened up.

Former Tamil Nadu Ranji-winning captain S Vasudevan, who is most likely to continue as the chairman of the senior state selection committee, was thoroughly impressed with the efforts of Sudharsan. “It was a good effort from Sai. He did not look nervous. T20 is all about youth, and the sooner a player adapts, the better,’’ said Vasudevan.

Despite a splendid show, Sudharsan was modest about his effort and insisted that T20-specific batting drills helped him prepare for the TNPL. He was also pleased with the true nature of the pitch at Chepauk.

“It was a great experience making my debut and performing at Chepauk. My captain and coach gave me full freedom to express myself. That helped me. In addition, during the practice sessions, I did some drills to improve my bat flow and that came in handy,’’ said an elated Sudharsan.

Vasudevan pointed out that the quality of bowling in the TNPL was a notch higher than the senior division TNCA league. He also believed that handling pressure was the key for a player to prove his mettle. Most importantly, Sudharsan gave a good account of himself against the likes of Vijay Shankar, Murugan Ashwin and G Periyaswamy.

“The Chepauk surface was very good to bat on and it was a great experience to bat on a surface where international matches are played. Vijay Shankar, Ashwin and Periyaswamy are quality bowlers. While facing them, I was a bit more focused as they are established bowlers who could pose a threat at any time,’’ shared Sai. Considering the form that the youngster was in, he could have made a century had he stayed on a bit longer. His clean hitting and ability to clear the fence stood out. He was also able to play both the medium-pacers and spinners with equal ease.

“At the TNPL level, most of the bowlers are experienced and the quality is good. One cannot get good scoring opportunities often, so I have learnt that one should make the most of the time in the middle. I will certainly try to stay till the very end when I get an opportunity next time and make a big score. I thank all my coaches and mentors for helping me adapt to the shortest format of the game,’’ signed off the former TN U-19 captain.