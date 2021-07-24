STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

T20-specific drills is this TNPL debutant’s secret of success

The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) has seen its fair share of fresh talents make a mark since the inaugural edition in 2016.

Published: 24th July 2021 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) has seen its fair share of fresh talents make a mark since the inaugural edition in 2016. Joining the list is Lyca Kovai Kings’ B Sai Sudharsan, who is a new arrival in the league this year, and he seems set to make a breakthrough this season. In his debut against Salem Spartans at Chepauk on Monday, he came to the fore with a sparkling innings of 87 in just 43 balls. The match was eventually abandoned due to heavy rain but the left-hander made sure that he left his stamp before the heavens opened up.

Former Tamil Nadu Ranji-winning captain S Vasudevan, who is most likely to continue as the chairman of the senior state selection committee, was thoroughly impressed with the efforts of Sudharsan. “It was a good effort from Sai. He did not look nervous. T20 is all about youth, and the sooner a player adapts, the better,’’ said Vasudevan.

Despite a splendid show, Sudharsan was modest about his effort and insisted that T20-specific batting drills helped him prepare for the TNPL. He was also pleased with the true nature of the pitch at Chepauk.
“It was a great experience making my debut and performing at Chepauk. My captain and coach gave me full freedom to express myself. That helped me. In addition, during the practice sessions, I did some drills to improve my bat flow and that came in handy,’’ said an elated Sudharsan.

Vasudevan pointed out that the quality of bowling in the TNPL was a notch higher than the senior division TNCA league. He also believed that handling pressure was the key for a player to prove his mettle. Most importantly, Sudharsan gave a good account of himself against the likes of Vijay Shankar, Murugan Ashwin and G Periyaswamy.

“The Chepauk surface was very good to bat on and it was a great experience to bat on a surface where international matches are played. Vijay Shankar, Ashwin and Periyaswamy are quality bowlers. While facing them, I was a bit more focused as they are established bowlers who could pose a threat at any time,’’ shared Sai. Considering the form that the youngster was in, he could have made a century had he stayed on a bit longer. His clean hitting and ability to clear the fence stood out. He was also able to play both the medium-pacers and spinners with equal ease.

“At the TNPL level, most of the bowlers are experienced and the quality is good. One cannot get good scoring opportunities often, so I have learnt that one should make the most of the time in the middle. I will certainly try to stay till the very end when I get an opportunity next time and make a big score. I thank all my coaches and mentors for helping me adapt to the shortest format of the game,’’ signed off the former TN U-19 captain.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp