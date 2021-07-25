STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Epilepsy care centre launched at Apollo Hospitals

Apollo Speciality Hospitals in Vanagaram here on Saturday launched a quaternary care, level four Epilepsy Care Centre to help people living with epilepsy. 

The advanced Epilepsy Care Centre was launched by Minister for Milk and Dairy Development SM Nasar and Dr Alby John Varghese, Tiruvallur Collector

By Express News Service

The care centre has been launched by the hospital to localise (finding the lesion location in the brain), classify (type of seizure), accelerate therapies to control seizures, further evaluate and offer a higher level of care including epilepsy surgeries.

The majority of people with seizures can be managed effectively by the treating physician, but 30 per cent or so that have difficult-to-control seizures and do not respond to standard treatment, require the next level of care at a care centre.

The Epilepsy Centre will have a dedicated team consisting of experienced neurologists, pediatric neurologists, epileptologists, neurosurgeons, neuropsychologists, neuro-technicians, rehab specialists and staff nurses who provide their experience and care for the patients.

Speaking during the launch, Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, said, “At Apollo, we have always strived towards bringing global-standard healthcare to our patients. We have been continuously investing in talent, technology, and patient care.”

The level four Epilepsy Care Centre will enable early referral and treatment of patients with persistent seizures, which have the potential to irreversibly damage the brain, and offer hope to this select group of patients.

