Tributes paid to heroes of Indo-Pak War

CHENNAI: The Victory Flame, a tribute to the war heroes of 1971, reached the Tambaram Air Force Station on Saturday. Air Commodore Vipul Singh, the Air Officer Commanding at the station, receieved the flame. Air warriors, families and hundreds of trainees paid tributes by saluting the flame.

Cultural programmes by Kendriya Vidyalaya students, performances by the close-quarter battle team of air warriors, NCC cadets and Air Warrior Drill Team were showcased during the event. The 1971 war veterans were presented with mementos, in honour of their distinguished service to the country.

The year 2021, which marks the 50th anniversary of Indian Armed Forces’ victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak War, is being celebrated as ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ with a parading of Four Swarnim Vijay Mashaal (Victory Flames) in all four directions of the country.