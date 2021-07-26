STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Resident welfare associations  interested in planting trees can approach Chennai Corporation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Resident welfare associations (RWAs) in the central zones of the city which are interested in tree plantation can now approach Chennai Corporation by dropping a message to 9445190698. Associations and other organisations in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, and Kodambakkam may approach the number for assistance, said a tweet by the Regional Deputy Commissioner (Central) Sharanya Ari. 

“Residents associations have expressed interest in planting 500-600 trees. We will be discussing the proposal in detail on Monday with the representatives from the association and Corporation engineers,” Sharanya said. 

The RDC added, “We are looking to rope in residents and organisations who can take ownership of the saplings after planting too. We can help with the saplings and water but maintenance is as important as planting saplings.” A park overseer in Anna Nagar said that requests have already started coming from residents. 

In addition, the city corporation, in its website, has a list of native trees that are suitable for planting along avenues and for urban forestry. The guidelines list specific species for each category of road- small roads (less than 7 m wide), medium roads (between 7-12 m wide) and large roads (over 12 m wide). It also recommends tress like Panai- a wind resistant variety and Vaadhanarayanan- a medicinal tree, to be planted in parks. 

Trees like Mantharai, Poo Maruthu, Asoka, and Poovarasu feature in the list of recommendations. The guidelines also mention the ideal dimensions of the pit for the sapling and the dimensions of the tree guard. In 2015, the city corporation, in an attempt to increase the green cover of the city, had invited residents to plant trees on special occasions like birthdays. An application for tree planting is available on its website https://www.chennaicorporation.gov.in/images/ParksTreePlant.PDF The corporation’s greening initiative also includes Miyawaki technique.

Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

