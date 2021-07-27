Man held for making hoax bomb call

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 41-year-old man was arrested for allegedly making a hoax call about a bomb planted in Marina beach. Police sources said that the man has been identified as Peer Mohammed from Kuniamuthur in Coimbatore. He allegedly called up the police control room on Sunday evening and informed that he has planted a bomb on the beach.

Based on the information, police rushed to the spot and combed the entire area and confirmed that it was a hoax call. Meanwhile, police traced the caller, Peer, and arrested him with the help of Coimbatore police. The sources said that the suspect made the call under the influence of alcohol. Peer was also found to have made such calls earlier, the sources added.