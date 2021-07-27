Man held for slitting wife’s throat

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly slit his wife’s throat under the influence of alcohol in Otteri. According to the police, the victim, Sandhya married V Ajithkumar from Pulianthope five years ago, but had returned to her parents’ house in Otteri two months ago, citing his alcohol addiction. “On Sunday night, Ajithkumar reached Sandhya’s house and demanding she return home. However, when she refused, he slit her throat with a knife,” said an investigating officer. Sandhya is said to be out of danger.
