No college to collect excess fee for B.Ed course: Ponmudi

CHENNAI: State Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi, on Monday, warned private colleges that are charging more fees for B.Ed course. The minister said that a stipulated fees of Rs 30,000 per annum has been fixed for the course and if any college is found charging more than the amount, strict action will be initiated against them.

The minister said that a committee has already been formed, which will look into the irregularities in the appointment of faculty and other staff members in universities. It was alleged that rules were not followed properly while recruiting people and even while promoting them.

The committee will thoroughly examine the irregularities in appointments and its financial impact. While interacting with reporters here, the minister once again spoke about the J Jayalalithaa University and said it was set up just for namesake as not a single rupee was allocated for it.

When asked about Vanniyar reservation in higher education, the minister highlighted that the Chief Minister will decide on the matter. Recently, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the State government to implement the 10.5 per cent reservation.

