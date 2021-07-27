Three dead as van hits bike

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three people died and four others were injured after a van hit a motorbike near Thirukazhukundram on Sunday midnight. The deceased were identified as Harikrishnan (52), Sadagopan (50) and Kumar (65), all of whom were on the bike.

According to the police, the van, which was returning to Chennai from Ellaiamman temple in Chengalpettu, knocked down the bike and crashed into a tree after the driver lost control. Four people on the van, including the driver, suffered serious injuries. The injured were rushed to the Chengalpettu Government Hospital, where Harikrishnan and Sadagopan were declared brought dead and Kumar succumbed.