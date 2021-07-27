Woman arrested for killing husband

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly beating her husband to death in Kancheepuram. Police sources said that the woman, Archana and her husband Gangadharan (35) often fought due to his addiction to alcohol. On Monday during a quarrel, Archana picked up a log and beat her husband, who succumbed to injuries while being shifted to a government hospital. On information, Kancheepuram All Women’s Police arrested her. A case was registered and an investigation is on.