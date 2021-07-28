Hospital’s multi-pronged approach saves life

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kauvery Hospital Chennai successfully treated a 59-year-old man for multiple neurological disorders — aneurysm, seizures and thrombus. The patient had presented difficulty in speech, along with a pulling sensation in the right hand, and tongue which was folding inwards. The abnormal sensations were diagnosed to be part of a seizure, later clinically confirmed with EEG.

Speaking on the case, Dr Bhuvaneshwari Rajendran, consultant neurology and neurophysiology, Kauvery Hospital Chennai, says, “The patient was initially diagnosed for seizures and underwent an MRI scan, when we identified an aneurysm in the brain. This was a cerebral aneurysm (a bulging or weakening in the walls of main blood vessel) that measured more than 5mm in size. We also identified a thrombus (clot in the vessel) in a major artery feeding the left brain. Hence we had to take a multi-pronged approach in treating the patient.”

The patient was treated with a minimally invasive coiling procedure, a method where a coil is inserted to the aneurysm, to block the blood flow into the area, thus avoiding rupturing of the aneurysm. “Generally, this minimally invasive procedure is done with a catheter and the coil is filled into the aneurysm sac, to prevent blood flow. In this case, the patient had a thrombus in one of the blood vessels too. We had to treat that with blood thinners, after the patient was deemed fit for blood thinners, post endovascular coiling procedure,” explains Dr Bhuvaneshwari.

The patient was carefully monitored for any new neurological deficits. He was alright and thus discharged on the fourth day without any complications. He was able to speak and move his hands with ease.Brain aneurysms are common in adults, and in most cases they remain undiagnosed. The problem occurs when the aneurysm ruptures or begins to leak which leads to symptoms like severe headache, drooping of eyelids, difficulty in mobility, seizures, stiffness in neck, numbness on one side of face etc. Sometimes aneurysmal bleeds can be catastrophic for the patient and large bleeds have high mortality rate.