15-month-old baby slips off fourth floor, dies

CHENNAI: A 15-month-old baby died after allegedly accidentally falling off the fourth floor of an apartment at Shastri Nagar on Tuesday. Police sources said that the baby’s parents, natives of Odisha, were residing in a room in their employer’s house. On Tuesday, when the woman was feeding the baby, it slipped and fell down from the fourth floor. The child later died despite treatment.
