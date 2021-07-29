STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

A mighty battle

As the commander of a mercenary company in BattleTech, you lead armed combat robots, take charge of finances, and work through the campaign

Published: 29th July 2021 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Arjun Sukumaran
Express News Service

CHENNAI: BattleTech isn’t a new game it came out in 2018, in fact. However, like Civilization 6 which I wrote about recently, it’s only gotten better in the years since, thanks to a stream of additional content. Is this the best giant-mech simulator out there? Spoiler yep.

Without going into too many details, BattleTech casts you in the role of a commander of a mercenary company of battlemechs — giant bipedal heavily-armed combat robots. As such, you’ll not only command your mechs in battle but you’ll also take charge of your company’s finances and upgrades. You’ll also be called upon to make decisions as you work your way through the campaign, which might be the most surprising aspect of BattleTech. There’s a much greater emphasis on story and the characters involved than I was expecting, but it works rather well.

As for gameplay, BattleTech is inevitably going to draw comparisons with the new XCOM games; however, that’s no bad thing and BattleTech does enough to set itself apart. In a game like this, the combat needed to be really good; thankfully, it is. You’ll have to juggle cover, various terrain types, facing and your mech’s rising heat levels as you face off against a variety of enemy mechs, vehicles and static defenses. And that’s without even mentioning the various types of mech you’ll command — from speedy scouts with jump jets and paper-thin armour to long-range missile spewers to up-close-and-personal brawlers who eschew fancy weapons in favour of a good old-fashioned giant robot punch.

However, that’s just one side of the BattleTech coin. Managing your company’s finances runs deeper than you might expect, and the early struggle to stay afloat is genuinely worrying. Whatever profit you make from missions is soaked up by repairs to damaged mechs, salaries and various other debts that show up from time to time. You’ve also got to juggle the need to constantly upgrade your mechs to ensure that you can go toe to toe with more powerful opponents, but a mech that’s being refitted is a mech that you don’t have access to. Being forced to take on a mission with some underpowered mechs and novice mechwarriors because your veterans are injured feels exactly like XCOM, and also exactly in character for a rag-tag bunch of mercenaries.

It’s also worth pointing out that BattleTech is not an easy game. Missions can last well over an hour, and it’s a kick to the gut when you make a small mistake at the very end of one and see your best battlemech blow up because of it. Although the AI isn’t particularly innovative — it does tend to favour the ‘swarm’ approach - it will choose its battles (fighting near defenses, for example) and is absolutely ruthless at punishing mistakes. This is no walk in the park, but that does make it extremely rewarding when your plans come off.

Since release, Paradox Interactive have added a number of new features to the game — there are new mechs, new biomes, new mission chains and deployment types and even urban environments. All of these ensured that BattleTech felt almost like a new game when I went back to it recently, and it’s a testament to both how good the basic formula is as well as the support it’s received from Paradox. If you like turn-based-strategy games, you need to play this one.

What’s New?

King’s Bounty II
Fans of turn-based-tactical games have had precious little to cheer recently, but King’s Bounty II might change all that. I never played the original King’s Bounty, but I loved the 2008 spinoff, King’s Bounty: The Legend. If this can capture some of the brilliance of the old Heroes of Might & Magic series, it’ll be very good indeed.

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut
Ghost of Tsushima was one of my favourite games of 2020, which is why I’m looking forward to the release of the Director’s Cut. It’s got the usual feature updates and bells and whistles but, most importantly, it includes a new expansion with new gameplay content.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite
Left 4 Dead is still one of the best multiplayer experiences around a decade after it was released, but some newer games look to improve on its excellent formula. Take Fireteam Elite, for example, which transplants the action into the Aliens universe — a pretty great fit, honestly — but promises to retain that same breathless gameplay.

Arjun Sukumaran

 http://goo.gl/uNBWN3

(Arjun is a gamer, book lover and an all-round renaissance man)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp